6 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions

From R1 RCM acquiring Cloudmed to private equity firm Veritas Capital combining two companies, here are six revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since May 25:

1. Automated healthcare payments reconciliation services platform Revenue Management Solutions completed its acquisition of OrboGraph Aug. 15. As part of the deal, OrboGraph's AI-based check imaging and fraud detection services will operate as an independent entity within Revenue Management Solutions and retain the OrboGraph name.

2. Private equity firm Veritas Capital completed the combination of Coronis Health and MiraMed Global Services to create a multispeciality revenue cycle management platform. The combined company benefits from increased scale, end-to-end RCM capabilities across multiple specialties and employs 8,500 people globally, according to an Aug. 4 Veritas news release.

3. Revecore acquired specialized revenue cycle management firms Kemberton and Cura Revenue Cycle Management, the company said Aug. 3. Kemberton partners with healthcare providers to collect complex claims. Cura provides software-enabled underpayment identification and recovery services to hospitals and health systems.

4. Healthcare-focused private equity firm Linden Capital Partners completed its acquisition of the revenue cycle management company Aspirion on Aug. 2. Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover complex claims revenue, such as that from vehicle accidents, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs, Tricare and out-of-state Medicaid.

5. Revenue cycle management company R1 RCM said June 21 it completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed. R1 RCM announced in January it planned to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion.

6. Revenue cycle management company CorroHealth said May 25 it is acquiring Aergo Solutions. CorroHealth said the deal will help the company address growing demand for denials management and recovery services.