6 latest hospital bankruptcies, closures

The following six hospitals and health systems filed for bankruptcy protection or closed since Dec. 1, beginning with the most recent.

1. Los Angeles-based St. Vincent Medical Center closed in January, roughly three weeks after El Segundo, Calif.-based Verity Health announced plans to shut down the 366-bed hospital.

2. Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, Wash., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and closed in January. When the hospital closed, 463 employees lost their jobs.

3. Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, Mo., closed Jan. 15. Officials cited the need for costly repairs as the reason for the closure.

4. Thomas Health, a two-hospital system based in South Charleston, W.Va., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 10. Officials said the bankruptcy process will help Thomas Health address its long-term debt and pursue strategic opportunities.

5. Americore Health and its four affiliated hospitals in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 30.

6. Ellwood City (Pa.) Medical Center closed Dec. 10. When the hospital shut down, 152 employees lost their jobs.

