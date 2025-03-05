6 health systems with boosted outlooks

Here are six health systems that recently had their outlooks upgraded by Fitch Ratings or Moody's Investors Service since Jan. 30.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health systems were compiled from credit rating reports.

Kettering (Ohio) Health's outlook was upgraded to positive from stable by Moody's. The revision reflects the likelihood that the system will maintain strong liquidity as it increases capital spending, backed by high single-digit operating cash flow margins, Moody's said. Kettering has an "A2" rating with the agency.

Nuvance Health's outlook was revised to stable from negative by Moody's. The revision reflects the Danbury, Conn.-based system's improved financial performance, which Moody's believes will be sustainable. Nuvance's expected merger with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health will provide additional financial resources to expand its market capture, Moody's said. The system has a "Baa3" rating with the agency.

Rex Healthcare's outlook was upgraded to positive from stable by Fitch. The revision reflects Fitch's expectation that the Raleigh, N.C.-based system's operating performance will continue to improve over the medium term. Rex has an "A+" rating with the agency.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital's outlook was upgraded to positive from stable by Moody's. The revision reflects the health system's integration of three new hospitals in 2024 while meeting budget, Moody's said. Tampa General Hospital has a "Baa1" rating with the agency.

Texas Medical Center's outlook was revised to positive from stable by Moody's. The revision reflects the Houston-based system's continued exceptional operating performance and liquidity relative to operations, Moody's said. Texas Medical Center has an "A1" rating with the agency.

UC Health's outlook was upgraded to positive from stable by Moody's. The revision reflects the Cincinnati-based system's growing cash flow and liquidity from improvement initiatives, bond proceeds and strong management execution, Moody's said. UC Health has a "Baa3" rating with the agency.