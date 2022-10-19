5 recent donations to hospitals

The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 11:

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received $50 million from Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and his family foundation.



Sweeny (Texas) Community Hospital will be gifted $300,000 from Phillips 66, a petroleum company, toward the construction of a new hospital.



Fresno, Calif.-based Community Medical Centers was given $2.5 million for a new pediatric wing at its Community Regional Medical Center from one of its physicians, New Sang, MD.



Rochester. Minn.-based Mayo Clinic received $49.3 million from the Anna-Marie and Stephen Kellen Foundation toward its new research tower.



Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $710.5 million gift from the Bezos family, the largest gift to the Seattle-based organization in its history.