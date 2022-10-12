New England Patriots owner donates $50M to Mass General

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and his family foundation have donated $50 million to Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital.

The donation is the largest community health and health equity gift in Massachusetts General's history, according to an Oct. 12 news release from the hospital. It builds on Mr. Kraft's previous contributions to the hospital, including the Kraft Center for Community Health established in 2011.

The money will aid in the expansion of the hospital's blood donation facility. It will also establish a permanent chair in diversity, equity and inclusion, which will be held by the medical director of Mass General's sickle cell disease treatment center, according to the release.

"By creating an endowed position focused on addressing clinical healthcare disparities, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family are creating important pathways for patients living with sickle cell disease to receive comprehensive medical care which has not traditionally been available to them," Joseph Betancourt, MD, Mass General's senior vice president of equity and community health, said in the release.