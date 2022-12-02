5 of the largest health systems carry $100B+ in debt 

The debt and liability numbers are taken from a variety of financial sources, including hospital groups' quarterly results.
Some key details:
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported total debt of $37.7 billion as of Sept. 30.
- Chicago-based CommonSpirit reported total liabilities of $28.3 billion, including long-term debt, as of Sept. 30. That figure represented 86 percent of the group's consolidated revenues.
- Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health had approximately $6.9 billion of debt as of Dec. 1, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
- Ascension reported total liabilities of $16.95 billion as of June 30, including long-term debt of $6.4 billion. The St. Louis-based system had $19.1 billion total liabilities at the same time last year.
- Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems had total liabilities of $16.09 billion as of Sept. 30, including $11.9 billion of long-term debt. The group reported a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter.