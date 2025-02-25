5 hospital closures in a week

Twenty-five hospitals reportedly shuttered in 2024, up from 14 in 2023. So far in 2025, Becker's has reported on seven hospital closures, five of which were announced in the last week:

1. Orlando (Fla.) Health will close Rockledge Hospital and four hospital-based outpatient departments on April 22. About 940 positions will be eliminated due to the closure, but Orlando Health told Becker's it is working to place affected employees in other areas of the health system, which has more than 3,000 positions available.

Rockledge Hospital, a 298-bed facility, is one of three hospitals Orlando Health acquired in October from Dallas-based Steward Health Care. "Years of neglect" left the hospital in such poor condition that it did not meet the system's standards for patient care, a spokesperson for Orlando Health told Becker's.

2. Mount Sinai Beth Israel, a 696-bed teaching hospital in New York City, will close March 26 after New York Supreme Court Judge Jeffrey Pearlman threw out a lawsuit against the health system that prevented its closure.

The hospital is reportedly spending between $500,000 and $600,000 a day to maintain operations and has lost more than $1 billion over the last 10 years. Mount Sinai will open an expanded urgent care center March 26 two blocks south of Beth Israel to coincide with the closure.

3. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health on April 25 will close Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center in San Antonio and consolidate services to nearby hospitals within the health system.

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills is opening a tower in spring 2025 and will replace all inpatient beds at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. Christus said it is helping employees affected by the closure find roles at its other facilities.

4. Moulton, Ala.-based Lawrence Medical Center will end inpatient and emergency services by mid-2025. The 98-bed hospital entered into a financial partnership with Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System and will transition to an outpatient-only model.

5. Washington, D.C.-based United Medical Center will close April 15 and lay off 485 employees. The closure coincides with the opening of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health. The 136-bed hospital operated by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services will begin seeing patients April 15.