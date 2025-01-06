4 Steward hospital closures in less than 1 year

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has closed four hospitals across Massachusetts and Pennsylvania since the for-profit health system sought Chapter 11 protection on May 6.

Steward, which once comprised 31-hospitals, has offloaded the majority of its facilities, but some of the hospital closures have left patients, employees and communities without jobs and care.

Here are four Steward hospital closures that Becker's has reported on since the system filed for bankruptcy:

1. Steward closed Dorchester, Mass.-based Carnet Hospital on Aug. 31 after it received approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Lopez. The closure resulted in 753 employees being laid off.

2. Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, Mass., also closed on Aug. 31 after receiving bankruptcy court approval July 31. The closure laid off 490 employees.

3. Steward received bankruptcy court approval on Nov. 5 to close Norwood (Mass.) Hospital after it filed an Oct. 7 closure notice for the already nonoperational hospital and four affiliated satellite facilities. The facilities included an infusion clinic, a pharmacy, a facility offering radiology services and a facility specializing in performance therapy.

4. Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center shuttered Jan. 5 after Steward filed a closure notice in mid-December to shut down the hospital. The closure resulted in 848 employees being laid off.





