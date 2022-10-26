4 recent donations to hospitals

Hayley DeSilva -

The following hospitals and care centers have received donations since Oct. 19:

  1. Cleveland Clinic received a $5 million gift for new caregiver wellness initiatives.

  2. Oscar De La Hoya, former world championship boxer, donated $1 million to Los Angeles-based Adventist Health White Memorial.

  3. Orlando, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health was gifted $2 million toward a renovation of its cancer center on behalf of the Players Championship, an annual golf tournament.

  4. Escanaba, Mich.-based OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group received a substantial donation on behalf of the late Dan Kobasic that will go toward its new cancer center.

