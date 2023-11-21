$33M in medical debt erased for Cleveland residents

Cleveland's partnership with RIP Medical Debt has erased $33 million in medical debt for 16,000 city residents to date, Cleveland Scene reported Nov. 20.

The Cleveland City Council in April approved a plan to donate $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan relief funds to RIP Medical Debt. Once completed, the initiative is expected to relieve $181 million in debt for more than 50,000 residents.

To qualify for relief, residents must live in a household with income up to 400 percent of the federal poverty guidelines or have medical debt that is at least 5 percent of the annual household income. About 80% of Cleveland residents meet the criteria, according to the report.