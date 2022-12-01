30% of providers unsatisfied with patient payment platforms

Most healthcare providers have implemented a new patient payment platform in the past five years, but only 58 percent said they were highly satisfied with their current system, according to a survey from Bank of America. In addition, 30 percent said their patient payment platform integration was unsuccessful.

The Strawhecker Group and Bank of America surveyed 672 healthcare providers about their experiences with patient payments-related processes at their organization, according to the report. The survey was conducted between June 6 and July 1.

Three more key findings:

1. Thirty-three percent of healthcare providers have payment platforms that are fully integrated with their EHR or revenue cycle software.

2. Fifty-eight percent said there was room for improvement in the seamlessness of their current systems.

3. Health providers want greater ease of use for patients, addition of Apple Pay, better software and patient collections workflow, and better payment terminal functionality.