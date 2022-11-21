3 RCM companies making executive moves

Three revenue cycle management companies — including R1 RCM — have announced executive leadership changes since Nov. 8.

Advantum Health: Tammy Taylor has been named CEO. She joined the company in 2017 and has served as vice president of revenue cycles, senior vice president of operations, chief growth officer and president.

Chris Taft has been named Advantum's CFO. He joined the company in 2016. He started in the role of director of business management and development. He later became senior business analyst, vice president of finance and acquisitions and most recently senior vice president of finance.

R1 RCM: Lee Rivas will slide into the role of CEO when Joe Flanagan steps down Jan. 1. Mr. Rivas currently serves as president. He joined the company in June following its acquisition of revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed.

R1 RCM Chief Operating Officer John Sparby will step into the role of president. He has been with the company since 2004.

Versalus Health: Jay Ahlmer has been named president. Mr. Ahlmer previously served as Versalus' senior vice president for strategic accounts.