3 health systems that outsourced RCM jobs to Optum

Over the last year, three health systems have decided to outsource revenue cycle and supply chain jobs to Optum.

Here is a look at the three deals announced by Optum:

1. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth selected Optum to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services. The health system said it would lay off 104 revenue cycle and supply chain employees in April as a result of the deal. Some affected MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will be offered jobs at Optum.

2. St. Louis-based SSM Health has partnered with Optum for revenue cycle management and digital transformation. Under the partnership, 2,100 SSM Health employees will join Optum, according to News Quick 24.

3. Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y., tapped Optum to provide IT and revenue cycle management services. As a result of the partnership, 500 Bassett Healthcare Network employees performing in-house functions will be offered jobs at Optum. The health network said the partnership has allowed it to withstand consolidation.