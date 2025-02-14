3 health systems with credit rating upgrades

Here are three health systems that have had their credit ratings upgraded by Fitch Ratings or Moody's Investor Services in 2025:

Baylor Scott & White Health was upgraded to "Aa2" from "Aa3" by Moody's. The upgrade reflects the Dallas-based system's consistently strong financial performance, driven by "deep and disciplined leadership" and favorable demographic characteristics, Moody's said.

Eisenhower Medical Center's rating was upgraded to "BBB" from "BBB-" by Fitch. The upgrade reflects the Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based system's positive financial performance in fiscal 2024, leading to an improved EBITDA operating margin and further strengthening its liquidity position.

University Hospital's rating was upgraded to "BBB+" from "BB-" by Fitch. The Newark, N.J.-based system's multi-notch upgrade is based on Fitch's revised "Government-Related Entities" criteria. Fitch said it believes that, if needed, New Jersey would be "very likely" to provide extraordinary support to the University Hospital given its status as the only public academic medical center and teaching hospital in the state.