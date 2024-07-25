3 for-profit systems raise 2024 outlook

Three publicly traded for-profit health systems raised their 2024 financial outlooks in the release of their second quarter earnings reports:

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Revenues: HCA is now estimating a range of $69.75 billion to $71.75 billion. That's up from previous estimates of $67.75 billion to $70.25 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA: HCA is now estimating a range of $13.75 billion to $14.25 billion. That's up from previous estimates of $12.85 billion to $13.55 billion.

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Revenues: Tenet is now estimating a range of $20.6 billion to $21 billion. That's up from $20 billion to $20.40 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA: Tenet is now estimating a range of $3.83 billion to $3.98 billion. That's up from $3.50 billion to $3.70 billion.

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Revenues: UHS is now estimating a range of $15.57 billion to $15.75 billion. That's up from previous estimates of $15.41 billion to $15.71 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA: UHS is now estimating a range of $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. That's up from previous estimates of $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion.