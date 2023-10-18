3 called-off hospital projects

Health systems in Missouri, California and Virginia have all called off new hospital projects recently.
Here are three called-off hospital projects Becker's has reported on since Aug. 31:
- Virginia denied Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare’s application to build a $234 million hospital in Hanover County. The state said that the health system failed to demonstrate a need for the 60-bed hospital.
- Missouri denied the certificate of need application for Centerpoint Medical Center of Independence to build a new emergency-focused hospital.
- San Francisco-based Dignity Health is putting plans for a new 100-bed hospital in Elk Grove, Calif., on hold due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.