293 hospitals at immediate risk of closure

There are 293 rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure due to inflation, staffing shortages and other financial stress, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality & Payment Reform.

Hospitals at immediate risk of closure have lost money on patient services for multiple years, excluding 2020 during the pandemic, and aren't likely to receive sufficient funds to cover the losses with public assistance ending, according to the report. These hospitals also have low reserves and more debt than assets.

Here are the number and percentage of rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing by state from the analysis:

State Number Percent
Texas 27 17%
Kansas 24 23%
Oklahoma 24 31%
Mississippi 20 27%
Alabama 18 35%
Tennessee 14 26%
New York 11 22%
Arkansas 10 20%
Georgia 10 15%
Michigan 9 14%
California 8 14%
Kentucky 8 11%
Missouri 8 14%
North Carolina 7 13%
South Carolina 7 28%
Indiana 6 11%
Montana 6 11%
Pennsylvania 6 14%
Iowa 5 5%
Maine 5 20%
South Dakota 5 10%
West Virginia 5 18%
Illinois 4 6%
Minnesota 4 4%
North Dakota 4 10%
Ohio 4 6%
Virginia 4 14%
Alaska 3 18%
Florida 3 14%
Louisiana 3 6%
Vermont 3 23%
Idaho 2 7%
Nebraska 2 3%
Nevada 2 15%
New Mexico 2 7%
Washington 2 5%
Arizona 1 4%
Colorado 1 2%
Connecticut 1 33%
Hawaii 1 8%
Massachusetts 1 20%
New Hampshire 1 6%
Wisconsin 1 1%
Wyoming 1 4%
Delaware 0 0%
Maryland 0 0%
New Jersey 0 0%
Oregon 0 0%
Rhode Island 0 0%
Utah 0 0%

