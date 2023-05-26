293 hospitals at immediate risk of closure

There are 293 rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure due to inflation, staffing shortages and other financial stress, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality & Payment Reform.
Hospitals at immediate risk of closure have lost money on patient services for multiple years, excluding 2020 during the pandemic, and aren't likely to receive sufficient funds to cover the losses with public assistance ending, according to the report. These hospitals also have low reserves and more debt than assets.
Here are the number and percentage of rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing by state from the analysis:
State
Number
Percent
Texas
27
17%
Kansas
24
23%
Oklahoma
24
31%
Mississippi
20
27%
Alabama
18
35%
Tennessee
14
26%
New York
11
22%
Arkansas
10
20%
Georgia
10
15%
Michigan
9
14%
California
8
14%
Kentucky
8
11%
Missouri
8
14%
North Carolina
7
13%
South Carolina
7
28%
Indiana
6
11%
Montana
6
11%
Pennsylvania
6
14%
Iowa
5
5%
Maine
5
20%
South Dakota
5
10%
West Virginia
5
18%
Illinois
4
6%
Minnesota
4
4%
North Dakota
4
10%
Ohio
4
6%
Virginia
4
14%
Alaska
3
18%
Florida
3
14%
Louisiana
3
6%
Vermont
3
23%
Idaho
2
7%
Nebraska
2
3%
Nevada
2
15%
New Mexico
2
7%
Washington
2
5%
Arizona
1
4%
Colorado
1
2%
Connecticut
1
33%
Hawaii
1
8%
Massachusetts
1
20%
New Hampshire
1
6%
Wisconsin
1
1%
Wyoming
1
4%
Delaware
0
0%
Maryland
0
0%
New Jersey
0
0%
Oregon
0
0%
Rhode Island
0
0%
Utah
0
0%