29 health systems ranked by long-term debt

While hospital finances continue to stabilize, a Kaufman Hall July "National Hospital Flash" report found that financial performance for health systems is trending lower than hospitals.

To combat long-term debt, many health systems continue to offload hospitals, facilities and other services to improve financial health.

Here are 29 health systems ranked by their long-term debt:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. The following long-term debt figures are taken from each health system's most recent financial report.

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $36.3 billion

2. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $12.8 billion

3. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): $12 billion

4. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): $11.5 billion

5. Providence (Renton, Wash.): $8 billion

6. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): $7.4 billion

7. UPMC (Pittsburgh): $6.2 billion

8. Mass General Brigham (Boston): $5.9 billion

9. Cleveland Clinic: $4.4 billion

10. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): $4.4 billion

11. Banner Health (Phoenix): $4.4 billion

12. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $4.3 billion

13. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): $4.3 billion

14. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): $4 billion

15. Orlando (Fla.) Health: $2.7 billion

16. IU Health (Indianapolis): $2.2 billion

17. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): $2 billion

18. Montefiore (New York City): $2 billion

19. Scripps Health (San Diego): $1.9 billion

20. Allina Health (Minneapolis): $1.7 billion

21. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): $1.6 billion

22. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): $1.6 billion

23. SSM Health (St. Louis): $1.6 billion

24. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $1.4 billion

25. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): $1.4 billion

26. Sharp HealthCare (San Diego): $1.2 billion

27. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): $886 million

28. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): $849 million

29. Tufts Medicine (Boston): $796 million





