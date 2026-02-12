28 hospital price transparency fines, by bed count 

Of the 28 hospitals CMS has fined for alleged price transparency violations, only two have bed counts above 550, while 10 have 30 or fewer beds.
CMS bases its civil monetary penalties on hospital bed counts. Fines fall into three tiers:
- Hospitals with more than 550 beds can be fined up to $5,500 per day.
- Hospitals with 31 to 550 beds face a daily fine of $10 per bed.
- Hospitals with 30 or fewer beds may receive a daily fine of up to $300.
In its fine notices, CMS does not specify exact bed counts for hospitals in the smallest and largest tiers.
Here are the bed counts for the 28 hospitals that have received price transparency fines from CMS, according to the notices the agency sent to the hospitals:
551+ beds:
- Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami)
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta)
31-550 beds:
- UF Health North (Jacksonville, Fla.): 536
- Holy Cross Hospital (Silver Spring, Md.): 423 beds
- Community First Medical Center (Chicago): 213 beds
- Doctors’ Center Hospital Bayamón (Puerto Rico): 146 beds
- Northlake Behavioral Health System (Mandeville, La.): 140 beds
- Betsy Johnson Hospital (Dunn, N.C.): 126 beds
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (Paragould): 114 beds
- Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton, Ga.): 114 beds
- Samaritan Hospital-Albany (N.Y.) Memorial Campus: 73 beds
- Lawrence Rehabilitation Hospital (Brick, N.J.): 60 beds
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.H.): 58 beds
- D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital (Brewton, Ala.): 46 beds
- Kell West Regional Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas): 41 beds
- Community Care Hospital (New Orleans): 38 beds
- Falls Community Hospital and Clinic (Marlin, Texas): 36 beds
- Hill Hospital of Sumter County (York, Ala.): 33 beds
30 or fewer beds:
- Baytown (Texas) Medical Center
- Bucktail Medical Center (Renovo, Pa.)
- CCM Health Hospital and Clinic (Montevideo, Minn.)
- First Surgical Hospital (Bellaire, Texas)
- Fulton County Hospital (Salem, Ark.)
- Hospital General Castaner (Lares, Puerto Rico)
- Pinnacle Hospital (Crown Point, Ind.)
- Southeast Regional Medical Center (Kentwood, La.)
- West Chase Houston Hospital
- West Covina (Calif.) Medical Center