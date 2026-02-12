28 hospital price transparency fines, by bed count 

Of the 28 hospitals CMS has fined for alleged price transparency violations, only two have bed counts above 550, while 10 have 30 or fewer beds.

CMS bases its civil monetary penalties on hospital bed counts. Fines fall into three tiers:

Hospitals with more than 550 beds can be fined up to $5,500 per day.

Hospitals with 31 to 550 beds face a daily fine of $10 per bed.

Hospitals with 30 or fewer beds may receive a daily fine of up to $300.

In its fine notices, CMS does not specify exact bed counts for hospitals in the smallest and largest tiers.

Here are the bed counts for the 28 hospitals that have received price transparency fines from CMS, according to the notices the agency sent to the hospitals:

551+ beds:

Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami)

Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

31-550 beds:

UF Health North (Jacksonville, Fla.): 536

Holy Cross Hospital (Silver Spring, Md.): 423 beds

Community First Medical Center (Chicago): 213 beds

Doctors’ Center Hospital Bayamón (Puerto Rico): 146 beds

Northlake Behavioral Health System (Mandeville, La.): 140 beds

Betsy Johnson Hospital (Dunn, N.C.): 126 beds

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (Paragould): 114 beds

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton, Ga.): 114 beds

Samaritan Hospital-Albany (N.Y.) Memorial Campus: 73 beds

Lawrence Rehabilitation Hospital (Brick, N.J.): 60 beds

Frisbie Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.H.): 58 beds

D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital (Brewton, Ala.): 46 beds

Kell West Regional Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas): 41 beds

Community Care Hospital (New Orleans): 38 beds

Falls Community Hospital and Clinic (Marlin, Texas): 36 beds

Hill Hospital of Sumter County (York, Ala.): 33 beds

30 or fewer beds: