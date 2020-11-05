19 hospitals with strong finances

Here are 19 hospitals and health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Hospital and health system names were compiled from credit rating reports and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong financial profile and is the acute care leader in the broad Twin Cities metro area, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said Allina's proven ability to rebound quickly from operating challenges supports the stable outlook.

2. St. Louis-based Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has a strong financial profile and a significant presence in several key markets, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects Ascension will continue to produce healthy operating margins.

3. Phoenix-based Banner Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and S&P. Banner's financial profile is strong, even taking into consideration the market volatility that occurred in the first quarter of this year, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system to continue to improve operating margins and to generate cash flow sufficient to sustain strong key financial metrics.

4. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a good payer mix, a leading position in several of its markets and adequate margins to support its growth, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system to maintain strong operating profitability.

5. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has strong operating margins and is the leading pediatric provider in the Atlanta area, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to continue to generate robust margins and maintain exceptional liquidity while undergoing a new campus expansion project.

6. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The hospital has a strong market position and healthy liquidity, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects CHOP's market position and brand equity will support its recovery from disruption caused by COVID-19.

7. Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The health system has strong cash flow margins, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects the health system's financial performance to remain solid, given its commanding market presence and demand for services.

8. Cincinnati Children's Hospital has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The hospital has a dominant market position, a national and international reputation in clinical care and research, and it ranks among the top independent children's hospitals in the U.S., Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects the hospital's continued cost management to mitigate prolonged volume recovery from the pandemic and strong demand to eventually drive margin improvement.

9. La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has consistently strong operating performance, strong balance sheet metrics and a low debt burden, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said Gundersen's rating continues to be supported by its leading market position and expanding operating platform.

10. Houston Methodist has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The system, which comprises an academic medical center and six community hospitals, has a strong enterprise profile and a history of excellent margins and cash flow, S&P said. The credit rating agency said Houston Methodist is well positioned to withstand the pressures from COVID-19.

11. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The 16-hospital system had strong pre-COVID-19 margins and liquidity, which will help absorb a temporary decline in performance due to the pandemic, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects IU Health to maintain strong margins and strong liquidity.

12. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The hospital has strong historical profitability and a modest debt position, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said the hospital's "AA" rating is supported by several factors, including its strong growth in recent years and expanding research efforts.

13. Philadelphia-based Main Line Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The credit rating agency expects the system's operations to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic and for it to resume its track record of strong operating cash flow margins.

14. Midland-based MidMichigan Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system has generated healthy operational levels through fiscal year 2020, and Fitch expects it to continue generating strong cash flow.

15. Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has a strong market position in pediatric services in Columbus and the broad central Ohio region, and its advanced research capabilities will support volume recovery from disruption caused by COVID-19, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects Nationwide Children's margins to remain strong and for cost management initiatives and volume recovery to drive improvements.

16. Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system had strong pre-COVID margins and liquidity, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects the system to maintain strong operating cash flow margins.

17. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The system has a track record of exceptional operations, consistent improvement in unrestricted liquidity levels and significant financial flexibility, Fitch said. The credit rating agency said SCL Health is well positioned to manage the pressures of COVID-19, having built up cash reserves.

18. San Diego-based Scripps Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has a strong balance sheet, strong operations and has maintained a low leverage position, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects Scripps will continue generating operating levels that are consistent with historical trends following recovery from the pandemic.

19. San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The health system has a healthy financial profile, an excellent balance sheet, a solid business position and is the leading provider in a competitive service area, S&P said. The credit rating agency said the system's financial performance has remained stable despite COVID-19 and the recession.

