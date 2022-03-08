13 states with the most rural hospitals at risk of closure

Across the U.S., 892 rural hospitals are either at immediate or high risk of closure. In 13 states, more than 50 percent of the rural hospitals are at risk of shutting down, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

More than 500 rural hospitals in the U.S. are at immediate risk of closure because of financial losses and lack of financial reserves. These hospitals have either low or non-existent financial reserves and a cumulative negative margin over the most recent three-year period.

The more than 300 hospitals at high risk of closure either have low financial reserves or high dependence on nonpatient service revenues such as local taxes or state subsidies, according to the report.

Here are the 13 states where more than 50 percent of the rural hospitals are at risk of closing, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform:

Alabama

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 30 (65 percent)

Arkansas

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 30 (61 percent)

Connecticut

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (100 percent)

Hawaii

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (67 percent)

Kansas

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 76 (73 percent)

Louisiana

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (54 percent)

Mississippi

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 41 (63 percent)

Missouri

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 31 (53 percent)

New York

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 29 (58 percent)

Oklahoma

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 42 (58 percent)

Tennessee

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (55 percent)

Texas

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 81 (55 percent)

Virginia

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 14 (52 percent)