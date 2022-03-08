13 states with the most rural hospitals at risk of closure

- Small
Across the U.S., 892 rural hospitals are either at immediate or high risk of closure. In 13 states, more than 50 percent of the rural hospitals are at risk of shutting down, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
More than 500 rural hospitals in the U.S. are at immediate risk of closure because of financial losses and lack of financial reserves. These hospitals have either low or non-existent financial reserves and a cumulative negative margin over the most recent three-year period.
The more than 300 hospitals at high risk of closure either have low financial reserves or high dependence on nonpatient service revenues such as local taxes or state subsidies, according to the report.
Here are the 13 states where more than 50 percent of the rural hospitals are at risk of closing, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform:
Alabama
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 30 (65 percent)
Arkansas
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 30 (61 percent)
Connecticut
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (100 percent)
Hawaii
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (67 percent)
Kansas
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 76 (73 percent)
Louisiana
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (54 percent)
Mississippi
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 41 (63 percent)
Missouri
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 31 (53 percent)
New York
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 29 (58 percent)
Oklahoma
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 42 (58 percent)
Tennessee
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (55 percent)
Texas
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 81 (55 percent)
Virginia
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 14 (52 percent)