892 hospitals at risk of closure, state by state

More than 500 rural hospitals in the U.S. are at immediate risk of closing because of financial losses and lack of financial reserves to sustain operations, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

Nearly every state has at least one rural hospital at immediate risk of shutting down. In 21 states, 25 percent or more of rural hospitals were at immediate risk, according to the report.

The hospitals identified as being at immediate risk of closure had either low or non-existent financial reserves and a cumulative negative total margin over the most recent three-year period.

Across the U.S., 892 hospitals — more than 40 percent of all rural hospitals in the country — are either at immediate or high risk of closure. The more than 300 hospitals at high risk of closure either have lower financial reserves or high dependence on nonpatient service revenues such as local taxes or state subsidies, according to the report.

Here are the number and percentage of rural hospitals at risk of closing in each state as of January based on the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform analysis:

Alabama

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 30 (65 percent)

Alaska

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 5 (38 percent)

Arizona

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 5 (28 percent)

Arkansas

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 30 (61 percent)

California

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 17 (33 percent)

Colorado

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 11 (27 percent)

Connecticut

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (100 percent)

Delaware

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

Florida

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (35 percent)

Georgia

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (43 percent)

Hawaii

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (67 percent)

Idaho

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (24 percent)

Illinois

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 20 (28 percent)

Indiana

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 20 (38 percent)

Iowa

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 40 (44 percent)

Kansas

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 76 (73 percent)

Kentucky

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 16 (23 percent)

Louisiana

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (54 percent)

Maine

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 10 (40 percent)

Maryland

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 1 (25 percent)

Massachusetts

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (40 percent)

Michigan

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 19 (31 percent)

Minnesota

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 28 (31 percent)

Mississippi

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 41 (63 percent)

Missouri

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 31 (53 percent)

Montana

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 19 (37 percent)

Nebraska

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 23 (32 percent)

Nevada

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 6 (46 percent)

New Hampshire

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 4 (24 percent)

New Jersey

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

New Mexico

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 5 (22 percent)

New York

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 29 (58 percent)

North Carolina

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 18 (35 percent)

North Dakota

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 16 (43 percent)

Ohio

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 19 (27 percent)

Oklahoma

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 42 (58 percent)

Oregon

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 11 (34 percent)

Pennsylvania

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 16 (40 percent)

Rhode Island

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

South Carolina

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (48 percent)

South Dakota

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 11 (24 percent)

Tennessee

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (55 percent)

Texas

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 81 (55 percent)

Utah

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (14 percent)

Vermont

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (15 percent)

Virginia

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 14 (52 percent)

Washington

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 20 (50 percent)

West Virginia

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (50 percent)

Wisconsin

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 16 (22 percent)

Wyoming

Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (33 percent)