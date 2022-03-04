892 hospitals at risk of closure, state by state

- Small
More than 500 rural hospitals in the U.S. are at immediate risk of closing because of financial losses and lack of financial reserves to sustain operations, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
Nearly every state has at least one rural hospital at immediate risk of shutting down. In 21 states, 25 percent or more of rural hospitals were at immediate risk, according to the report.
The hospitals identified as being at immediate risk of closure had either low or non-existent financial reserves and a cumulative negative total margin over the most recent three-year period.
Across the U.S., 892 hospitals — more than 40 percent of all rural hospitals in the country — are either at immediate or high risk of closure. The more than 300 hospitals at high risk of closure either have lower financial reserves or high dependence on nonpatient service revenues such as local taxes or state subsidies, according to the report.
Here are the number and percentage of rural hospitals at risk of closing in each state as of January based on the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform analysis:
Alabama
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 30 (65 percent)
Alaska
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 5 (38 percent)
Arizona
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 5 (28 percent)
Arkansas
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 30 (61 percent)
California
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 17 (33 percent)
Colorado
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 11 (27 percent)
Connecticut
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (100 percent)
Delaware
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)
Florida
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (35 percent)
Georgia
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (43 percent)
Hawaii
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (67 percent)
Idaho
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 7 (24 percent)
Illinois
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 20 (28 percent)
Indiana
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 20 (38 percent)
Iowa
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 40 (44 percent)
Kansas
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 76 (73 percent)
Kentucky
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 16 (23 percent)
Louisiana
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (54 percent)
Maine
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 10 (40 percent)
Maryland
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 1 (25 percent)
Massachusetts
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (40 percent)
Michigan
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 19 (31 percent)
Minnesota
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 28 (31 percent)
Mississippi
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 41 (63 percent)
Missouri
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 31 (53 percent)
Montana
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 19 (37 percent)
Nebraska
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 23 (32 percent)
Nevada
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 6 (46 percent)
New Hampshire
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 4 (24 percent)
New Jersey
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)
New Mexico
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 5 (22 percent)
New York
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 29 (58 percent)
North Carolina
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 18 (35 percent)
North Dakota
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 16 (43 percent)
Ohio
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 19 (27 percent)
Oklahoma
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 42 (58 percent)
Oregon
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 11 (34 percent)
Pennsylvania
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 16 (40 percent)
Rhode Island
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)
South Carolina
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (48 percent)
South Dakota
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 11 (24 percent)
Tennessee
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 26 (55 percent)
Texas
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 81 (55 percent)
Utah
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 3 (14 percent)
Vermont
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 2 (15 percent)
Virginia
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 14 (52 percent)
Washington
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 20 (50 percent)
West Virginia
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 12 (50 percent)
Wisconsin
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 16 (22 percent)
Wyoming
Rural hospitals at risk of closing: 8 (33 percent)