R1 RCM sells 340B referral capture business

R1 RCM has sold its 340B referral capture business — formerly known as par8o — to tech-enabled pharmacy solutions company NuvemRx.

The revenue cycle managed company acquired par8o in 2022 as part of its acquisition of healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed, according to a Feb. 2 NuvemRx news release.

Par8o specializes in 340B referral capture with integrations with the nation’s major pharmacies.

“By bringing par8o’s referral technology, enhanced with AI-powered decision support, into our suite of services, we can automate up to 85 percent of the referral and eligibility process,” NuvemRx CEO Scott Seidelmann said in the release.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed in the release.