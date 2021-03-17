12 health systems seeking RCM talent

Twelve hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.

  2. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Burlington, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  3. Boston Medical Center is seeking a middle revenue cycle director.

  4. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue integrity analyst.

  5. Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  6. Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) is seeking a revenue cycle coordinator.

  7. Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.

  8. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.

  9. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director.

  10. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle management analyst.

  11. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) is seeking a revenue specialist.

  12. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking an emergency department revenue cycle lead.

