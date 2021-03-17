12 health systems seeking RCM talent
Twelve hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Burlington, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Boston Medical Center is seeking a middle revenue cycle director.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue integrity analyst.
- Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) is seeking a revenue cycle coordinator.
- Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle management analyst.
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) is seeking a revenue specialist.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking an emergency department revenue cycle lead.
More articles on healthcare finance:
Hospital finances in 2021: 10 things to know
CMS delays rule for breakthrough medical technologies: 4 things to know
Los Angeles hospital to close March 31, lay off 451
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.