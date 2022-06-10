11 recent CMS actions

CMS recently imposed its first fines for price transparency violations, cited hospitals for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and called out payers for cutting agents' commissions amid record ACA enrollment. Becker's has reported on the following 11 CMS moves in the last month.

Finance

1. Atlanta system 1st in US to face CMS fines for price transparency violations

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital is the first health system in the nation to be fined by CMS for violating federal price transparency laws, CMS told Becker's.

2. Rhode Island state hospital at risk of losing Medicare, Medicaid reimbursements

A Rhode Island state psychiatric hospital is at risk of losing Medicare and possibly Medicaid reimbursements if it does not address problems that have put patients in "immediate jeopardy" by Aug. 15, the Providence Journal reported May 19. CMS said in a May 17 letter to the Eleanor Slater Hospital that it received acceptable plans for correction for many of the deficiencies cited in a January report, according to the Journal. But unannounced visits in March and April found additional noncompliance issues.

3. Tenet Detroit hospital at risk of losing Medicare contract

Detroit Medical Center's Detroit Receiving Hospital could lose its Medicare contract after it was found noncompliant with CMS rules for nursing services during a surprise inspection this month by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, The Detroit News reported May 18.

4. Oregon state mental hospital at risk of losing Medicare reimbursement

CMS is giving the Oregon State Hospital until May 15 to submit a corrective action plan or lose its Medicare reimbursement.

Clinical

5. CMS has cited 69 hospitals for noncompliance with worker vaccine mandate

CMS said it has cited 69 hospitals for not complying with the agency's COVID-19 vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, Politico reported May 30.

6. CMS boosts oversight of hospitals with COVID-19 outbreaks

CMS is investigating hospitals in which a high number of patients likely contracted COVID-19 while seeking care, part of an effort to increase oversight since relaunching routine inspections last year, Politico reported May 26.

7. CDC, CMS and others call for urgent action on patient safety

A group of federal and industry safety leaders have issued an urgent call for healthcare organizations to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic.

Payer

8. CMS set to improve birth control access as Roe v. Wade decision looms

Federal funding rules will limit Medicaid's ability to provide abortion access if Roe v. Wade is overturned, CNBC reported June 8. The agency is prioritizing better access to contraception in Medicaid and ACA health plans over the next year and is encouraging states to use Medicaid funds for the same.

9. CMS: Payers that cut or reduce agent commissions are violating the ACA

Payers that reduce or eliminate compensation for insurance agents and brokers who help enroll people in ACA plans during a special enrollment period are in violation of the ACA, according to a FAQ published by CMS on June 7. The move comes after reports of Bright Healthcare, Oscar Health, Molina Healthcare and some Blue Cross companies cutting or limiting agents' commissions after record ACA enrollment earlier this year.

10. 11 states have expanded postpartum Medicaid coverage

Since May 25, CMS has given the green light to 11 states to expand their Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program coverage from 60 days to 12 months postpartum. The agency is also working with nine other states and Washington, D.C., to accomplish the same.

11. CMS launches more user-friendly Medicare website

CMS unveiled changes to the medicare.gov website May 18 that it said makes the site easier to use. The improvements include a redesigned homepage and more detailed pricing information about Medicare supplement insurance.