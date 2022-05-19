Tenet Detroit hospital at risk of losing Medicare contract

Detroit Medical Center's Detroit Receiving Hospital could lose its Medicare contract after it was found noncompliant with CMS rules for nursing services during a surprise inspection this month by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, The Detroit News reported May 18.

Detroit Medical Center is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

The hospital's noncompliance reportedly led to a 52-year-old patient developing bed sores. The sores were inconsistently documented in his medical chart, and he possibly received improper treatment, the survey found, according to the report.

"We have determined that the deficiencies limit the capacity of your facility to render adequate care and ensure the health and safety of your patients," a Chicago-based CMS official wrote to the hospital following the inspection.

The hospital has until May 26 to submit a corrective action plan. If it fails to come into compliance and reapply with CMS for Medicare eligibility, it will lose its contract Aug. 14.

Detroit Medical Center will submit a plan and will wait for a follow-up survey, spokesperson Brian Taylor told the publication.

"Our hospital will continue to fully participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs during this process," he said. "We will continue to work with LARA and CMS and remain committed to providing excellent care and services to our community."

Read more here.