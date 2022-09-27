10 states with the highest, lowest average price for Level 3 emergency department visits

Andrew Cass -

The average price for a Level 3 (moderate severity) emergency department visit was highest in California and lowest in Maryland, according to an analysis conducted by data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists.

Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed claims in its national database for fiscal year 2021, according to the report, which was shared with Becker's. 

10 states with the highest average price

1. California: $3,620.67

2. Florida: $3,404.92

3. Colorado: $3,332.17

4. New Jersey: $3,265.28

5. Arizona: $3,024.08

6. Nevada: $2,913.42

7. South Dakota: $2,645.89

8. Texas: $2,634.53

9. Illinois: $2,489.81

10. Alaska: $2,464.37

10 states with the lowest average price

1. Maryland: $720.28

2. Massachusetts: $1,250.73

3. Maine: $1,340.93

4. Louisiana: $1,511.57

5. Michigan: $1,517.93

6. Alabama: $1,528.55

7. North Dakota: $1,689.08

8. Vermont: $1,720.88

9. West Virginia: $1,751.30

10. Arkansas: $1,763.45

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars