10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a revenue integrity charge capture analyst in San Leandro, Calif.
2. Boston Medical Center seeks a revenue integrity analyst.
3. Hospital Sisters Health System, based in Springfield, Ill., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
4. Nuvance Health, based in Danbury, Conn., seeks a revenue cycle analyst.
5. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, seeks a senior revenue cycle analyst.
6. Southeast Health, based in Dothan, Ala., seeks a revenue cycle manager.
7. Regional Medical Center, based in Orangeburg, S.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
8. UChicago Medicine seeks a revenue cycle financial specialist.
9. University of Kansas Health System, based in Kansas City, seeks a revenue optimization analyst in Lenexa.
10. UPMC, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue cycle corporate supervisor to work remotely.