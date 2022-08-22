10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a revenue integrity charge capture analyst in San Leandro, Calif.

2. Boston Medical Center seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

3. Hospital Sisters Health System, based in Springfield, Ill., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. Nuvance Health, based in Danbury, Conn., seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

5. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, seeks a senior revenue cycle analyst.

6. Southeast Health, based in Dothan, Ala., seeks a revenue cycle manager.

7. Regional Medical Center, based in Orangeburg, S.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

8. UChicago Medicine seeks a revenue cycle financial specialist.

9. University of Kansas Health System, based in Kansas City, seeks a revenue optimization analyst in Lenexa.

10. UPMC, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue cycle corporate supervisor to work remotely.