10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Adena Health System, based in Chillicothe, Ohio, seeks a revenue cycle team lead in Waverly, Ohio.

2. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.

3. Care New England, based in Providence, R.I., seeks a revenue cycle manager of access applications.

4. Common Spirit Health, headquartered in Chicago, seeks a prior authorization specialist at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle.

5. Cone Health, based in Greensboro, N.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Driscoll Health System, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

7. MaineHealth, based in Portland, seeks a revenue cycle management process analyst in Scarborough, Maine.

8. Memorial Health, based in Springfield, Ill., seeks a clinical revenue integrity analyst.

9. Skagit Regional Health, based in Mount Vernon, Wash., seeks a revenue cycle project coordinator.

10. University of Chicago Medicine seeks a revenue cycle financial specialist.