10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Baptist Memorial Health Care, based in Memphis, Tenn., seeks a manager of revenue cycle projects.

2. Confluence Health, based in Wenatchee, Wash., seeks an Epic analyst — revenue cycle and billing.

3. Connecticut Children's Medical Center, based in Hartford, seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst.

4. Jefferson Health, based in Philadelphia, seeks a revenue cycle manager.

5. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a director of revenue cycle operations in Riverside, Calif.

6. Northeast Georgia Health System, based in Gainesville, seeks a revenue cycle system analyst.

7. Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., seeks a revenue cycle process improvement analyst in Charlotte, N.C.

8. Schuyler Hospital, based in Montour Falls, N.Y., seeks a director of revenue cycle.

9. UC Davis Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., seeks a revenue compliance executive director.

10. UW Medicine, based in Seattle, seeks a senior director of revenue integrity.