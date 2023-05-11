10 metropolitan areas with the biggest jumps in physician pay

As physicians look to capitalize on their skills, Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation" report found which metro regions saw the biggest increase in physician pay.

The report is based on data from about 1 million physicians in the U.S. Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, examined various sources, including the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration and reports published by Merrit Hawkins, Doximity and Medscape.

Here are the 10 metropolitan areas that saw the highest jumps in physician pay:



