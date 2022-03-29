10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.
1. Halifax Hospital Medical Center (Daytona Beach, Fla.) seeks a revenue cycle systems and revenue integrity manager.
2. Jackson Hospital and Clinic (Montgomery, Ala.) seeks a revenue integrity manager.
3. Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore) seeks a senior revenue cycle coordinator.
4. Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho) seeks a revenue integrity manager.
5. McLeod Health (Florence, S.C.) seeks a payment integrity manager.
6. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) seeks a revenue cycle manager.
7. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a senior revenue cycle adviser.
8. Washington (Iowa) County Hospital and Clinics seeks a director of revenue cycle.
9. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover, N.H.) seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.
10. Yuma (Colo.) District Hospital seeks a director of patient financial services and revenue cycle.