10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Halifax Hospital Medical Center (Daytona Beach, Fla.) seeks a revenue cycle systems and revenue integrity manager.

2. Jackson Hospital and Clinic (Montgomery, Ala.) seeks a revenue integrity manager.

3. Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore) seeks a senior revenue cycle coordinator.

4. Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho) seeks a revenue integrity manager.

5. McLeod Health (Florence, S.C.) seeks a payment integrity manager.

6. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) seeks a revenue cycle manager.

7. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a senior revenue cycle adviser.

8. Washington (Iowa) County Hospital and Clinics seeks a director of revenue cycle.

9. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover, N.H.) seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.

10. Yuma (Colo.) District Hospital seeks a director of patient financial services and revenue cycle.