10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Alaska Regional Hospital (Anchorage) seeks a patient access manager.

2. Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.) seeks an executive director of revenue cycle.

3. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.) seeks a director of patient accounts.

4. Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) seeks a patient access manager.

5. Methodist Health System (Omaha, Neb.) seeks a reimbursement supervisor.

6. Sparta (Ill.) Community Hospital seeks a revenue cycle director.

7. St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City) seeks an assistant director of patient access.

8. St. Vincent Health (Leadville, Colo.) seeks a revenue cycle manager.

9. UCLA Health (Los Angeles) seeks a senior reimbursement manager.

10. UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a revenue cycle contact center supervisor.