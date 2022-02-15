10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

- Small
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.
1. Alaska Regional Hospital (Anchorage) seeks a patient access manager.
2. Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.) seeks an executive director of revenue cycle.
3. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.) seeks a director of patient accounts.
4. Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) seeks a patient access manager.
5. Methodist Health System (Omaha, Neb.) seeks a reimbursement supervisor.
6. Sparta (Ill.) Community Hospital seeks a revenue cycle director.
7. St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City) seeks an assistant director of patient access.
8. St. Vincent Health (Leadville, Colo.) seeks a revenue cycle manager.
9. UCLA Health (Los Angeles) seeks a senior reimbursement manager.
10. UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a revenue cycle contact center supervisor.