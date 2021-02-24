10 hospitals seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.
- Bayhealth (Dover, Del.) is seeking a revenue cycle program manager.
- Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is seeking a manager of revenue cycle systems and managed care.
- Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) is seeking a director of hospital billing services and collections.
- Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.
- St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City, Mo.) is seeking a regional revenue cycle director.
- UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
