10 hospitals seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Boston Children's Hospital seeks a principal revenue cycle integration manager.
- Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy revenue cycle analyst.
- Cleveland Clinic is seeking a manager of revenue cycle.
- Denver Health seeks a director of hospital and physician business services and revenue cycle.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a manager of revenue cycle.
- NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City) seeks an assistant director of health information management and revenue cycle services.
- OhioHealth (Dublin) seeks a senior director of revenue cycle for patient access services.
- Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) seeks a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a revenue cycle lead.
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a director of revenue cycle operations.
