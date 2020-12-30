10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Boston Children's Hospital seeks a principal revenue cycle integration manager.

  2. Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy revenue cycle analyst.

  3. Cleveland Clinic is seeking a manager of revenue cycle.

  4. Denver Health seeks a director of hospital and physician business services and revenue cycle.

  5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a manager of revenue cycle.

  6. NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City) seeks an assistant director of health information management and revenue cycle services.

  7. OhioHealth (Dublin) seeks a senior director of revenue cycle for patient access services.

  8. Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) seeks a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.

  9. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a revenue cycle lead.

  10. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a director of revenue cycle operations.

