10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking philanthropy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center (Silver Spring, Md.) seeks a major gifts officer.



2. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a chief philanthropy officer.



3. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.) seeks a foundation director.



4. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare seeks a philanthropy director.

5. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City) seeks a principal gifts officer.

6. Iredell Health System (Statesville, N.C.) seeks an executive foundation director.

7. La Rabida Children’s Hospital (Chicago) seeks an individual giving officer.

8. Murray (Ky.) Calloway County Hospital seeks a senior philanthropy officer.

9. St. Joseph Health (Irvine, Calif.) seeks a major gifts director.



10. UW Medicine (Seattle) seeks an associate director for health system philanthropy.

