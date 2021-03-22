10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster, Calif.)

2. Delray Medical Center (Delray Beach, Fla.)

3. East Hill Medical Center (Auburn, N.Y.)

4. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

5. Mount Graham Regional Medical Center (Safford, Ariz.)

6. Northwest Houghton Hospital (Tucson, Ariz.)

7. Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.)

8. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

9. San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital (Banning, Calif.)

10. South Central Medical Center (Lindsay, Okla.)

More articles on healthcare finance:

New York hospital takes $34M hit from nearly 2,700 canceled surgeries

Why rural hospital closures hit a record high in 2020

Major health systems report $1B+ annual profits

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.