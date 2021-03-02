10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Battle Mountain General Hospital (Reno, Nev.)

2. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

3. Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center (Poteau)

4. Gibson General Hospital (Princeton, Ind.)

5. Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center (Safford, Ariz.)

6. Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.)

7. Providence Medical Center (Kansas City, Kan.)

8. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

9. Riverside Medical Center (Franklinton, La.)

10. Three Rivers Medical Center (Louisa, Ky.)

More articles on healthcare finance:

Tennessee hospital loses staff, hasn't admitted patients since November

How CHS, HCA, Tenet and UHS fared in Q4

Private equity pushes into healthcare: 7 latest deals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.