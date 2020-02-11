10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Copley Health Systems (Morrisville, Vt.)

2. HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

3. Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs, Fla.)

4. Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital (Elkin, N.C.)

5. Kendall Regional Medical Center (Miami)

6. Methodist Southlake (Texas) Hospital

7. Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama (Greenville)

8. Sierra Vista Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.)

9. St. Joseph's Medical Center (Houston)

10. Unity Medical Center (Grafton, N.D.)

More articles on healthcare finance:

Nebraska hospital hit with credit downgrade over EMR problems

8 health systems with strong finances

The rural hospital closure crisis: 10 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.