10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cheshire Medical Center (Keene, N.H.)

2. Community Medical Centers (Fresno, Calif.)

3. Cook County Health & Hospitals System (Chicago)

4. DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

5. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

6. Hendry Regional Medical Center (Clewiston, Fla.)

7. Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital

8. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital

9. Pike County Memorial Hospital (Louisiana, Mo.)

10. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

More articles on healthcare finance:

Adeptus Health declares bankruptcy

14 health systems with strong finances

CMS updates physician payment rates for 2021

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.