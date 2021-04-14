10 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  2. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue manager.

  3. Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a vice president of physician revenue cycle and a revenue cycle applications specialist.

  4. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle supervisor.

  5. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  6. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  7. Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  8. St. Peter's Health Partners (Albany, N.Y.) is seeking a revenue integrity recovery coordinator.

  9. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) is seeking a revenue cycle performance manager and a revenue management consultant.

  10. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

