10 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue manager.
- Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a vice president of physician revenue cycle and a revenue cycle applications specialist.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle supervisor.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- St. Peter's Health Partners (Albany, N.Y.) is seeking a revenue integrity recovery coordinator.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) is seeking a revenue cycle performance manager and a revenue management consultant.
- UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
