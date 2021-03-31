10 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a patient revenue integrity analyst, chargemaster analyst and a patient account analyst for its hospital collections management department.
- Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a vice president of physician revenue cycle and a revenue cycle applications specialist.
- Greene County General Hospital (Linton, Ind.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director and revenue cycle trainer.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.
- St. Peter's Health Partners (Albany, N.Y.) is seeking a revenue integrity charge specialist.
