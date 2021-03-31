10 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  2. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a patient revenue integrity analyst, chargemaster analyst and a patient account analyst for its hospital collections management department.

  3. Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a vice president of physician revenue cycle and a revenue cycle applications specialist.

  4. Greene County General Hospital (Linton, Ind.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.

  5. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director and revenue cycle trainer.

  6. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  7. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  8. Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  9. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.

  10. St. Peter's Health Partners (Albany, N.Y.) is seeking a revenue integrity charge specialist.

