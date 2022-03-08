What Cerner's CEO envisions for EHRs 10 years from now

Healthcare would benefit from more exploration of the vast amounts of EHR data available to clinicians and researchers, Cerner CEO David Feinberg, MD, wrote in a March 7 company blog post.

Dr. Feinberg said a decade from now he hopes the EHR is viewed as a source of data that clinicians and patients can use to uncover ways in which care can be improved, leading to more proactivity and cost-effectiveness in healthcare.

Through Cerner's Learning Health Network, an effort to foster EHR-based health research, hospitals can access studies that highlight shortcomings in outpatient care, home care resources and community programming, according to the post.

"We're headed toward the next generation of healthcare," Dr. Feinberg wrote. "Reduced costs. Accessible health insights. A stronger foundation for doctors, nurses and families to be able to access and act on data to care for themselves. "