What 5 hospitals are paying their Epic talent

Health systems in New York and California are seeking EHR talent with a posted salary of more than $100,000.
Here are five hospital EHR job vacancies and their pay:
Editor's note: Salary and job information comes from company websites.
- NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, is seeking a senior Epic analyst for a salary range between $110,479 and $156,000.
- Providence, based in Renton, Wash., is seeking a senior IS Epic analyst for a pay range of between $35.40 and $58.12 per hour at its Texas locations.
- Renown Health, based in Reno, Nev., is seeking a senior Epic OpTime application specialist for a pay range between $39.81 and $55.73 per hour.
- UCDavis Health System, based in Sacramento, Calif., is seeking an Epic clinical trainer and build analyst for a salary range between $95,900 and $189,900.
- UCHealth, based in Aurora, Colo., is seeking an Epic OpTime anesthesia systems analyst for a pay range between $34.62 and $51.93 per hour.