Sunnybrook Health Sciences selects Allscripts' anesthesia management solution

Sunnybrook Health Sciences in Toronto will implement Allscripts' cloud-based, mobile anesthesia information management system, according to a Feb. 5 news release.

An affiliate of the University of Toronto, the teaching hospital will install the system in all operating rooms, labor and delivery and other anesthesia-related areas at its Bayview and Holland-based sites.

Allscripts' system, dubbed iPro Anesthesia, was designed by anesthesiologists to automate anesthesia documentation, medical records and data from anesthesia-related machines.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences also uses Allscripts' bed management, housekeeping and transport operations platform Patient Flow.

