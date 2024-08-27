Rutgers Health nears Epic EHR completion

Newark, N.J.-based Rutgers Health's Epic EHR implementation is slated to end its last wave in September.

Rutgers Health is the healthcare arm of Rutgers University. The "Epic Together" initiative, launched in 2020, is being rolled out in phases, with the final activation set for September, according to West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health's website. The Epic implementation will also encompass revenue cycle management, data analytics and consumer-facing digital tools.

RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers jointly operate Rutgers Health.