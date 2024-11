Patient-centric health IT has surged in the past decade, ONC reported.

Here are five top areas of growth for patient engagement in IT, according to the Oct. 31 article:

1. Hospitals that have adopted an EHR system: 96%

2. Prescribers using electronic prescriptions: 92%

3. Office-based physicians who have adopted an EHR system: 78%

4. Hospital engagement in all four areas of interoperability: 70%

5. Individuals offered and accessed a patient portal: 57%