MSU Health Care integrates data sharing capabilities into EHR

MSU Health Care has integrated Higi's patient engagement platform into its EHR system using healthcare interoperability company Ellkay, in order to have a complete view of a patient's medical history.

The integration will allow for physiological data collected through Higi's Care Everyday remote monitoring devices, as well as patient insights captured by Care Everyday providers, to be added directly to the patient's chart within the health system's EHR, according to a Nov. 14 press release from Higi.

This will allow MSU providers to have a complete, longitudinal view of the patient's history.

The East Lansing, Mich.-based health system's remote patient monitoring program is already using Higi to offer patients remote monitoring for conditions including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and heart disease.

The expansion of this partnership with Higi and Ellkay will help promote data integration.