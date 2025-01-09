Mississippi hospital hires 60 new employees for Epic switch

Laurel, Miss.-based South Central Regional Medical Center kicked off its Epic implementation Jan. 8 after hiring 60 employees for the EHR switch, WDAM reported.

The 285-bed hospital, which is transitioning from a Meditech EHR, plans to go live with Epic in January 2026, according to the Jan. 8 story.

"We believe it's going to save a lot of patients' lives," South Central Regional President and CEO Gregg Gibbes told the news outlet. "We believe it's going to give the proper tools to the caregivers that they need in order to give them the investigative tools, to give them the opportunity for data-sharing. No matter where the patient goes, their chart follows them."

Epic is the EHR market leader among standalone hospitals with 201 to 500 beds, according to KLAS Research.