Meditech's plans for 2025

Meditech shared with Becker's that it plans to tackle healthcare's most pressing challenges in 2025, including clinician burnout and health inequities, by focusing on key initiatives such as advancing interoperability, introducing new tools, and integrating AI into its solutions.

Advancing interoperability

Meditech is doubling down on its commitment to enhancing EHR interoperability, aiming to break down barriers and make health data more accessible to patients and providers. The company is actively working to improve data exchange across healthcare systems and platforms, going beyond TEFCA requirements to explore new use cases in areas like genomics, clinical trials, and reducing administrative burdens.

In 2024, Meditech bolstered its interoperability efforts with the launch of Traverse Exchange, a private FHIR-based interoperability network.

"The network positions Meditech and its customers well for TEFCA, extending QHIN services through its network via connectivity to the Health Gorilla QHIN," the company said.

By December, more than 50 customers had connected to the network.

In 2025, Meditech plans to expand the network significantly, with hundreds of customers set to join.

"Additionally, in Q1, Meditech will introduce a new feature to Traverse Exchange that will streamline health data, making it more meaningful and actionable for clinicians," the company said.

This feature will present intelligent, workflow-specific data at the point of care, enabling providers to quickly access the information they need.

Beyond network growth, Meditech is exploring new use cases for Traverse Exchange, including genomics and clinical trials.

New solutions for clinicians

To empower clinicians and reduce their burden, Meditech is developing intuitive tools that streamline workflows and enhance decision-making.

"AI will play a major role in presenting clinicians with the most meaningful information to drive decisions, from nurse handoff communication to consolidating smart summaries of patient conditions," Meditech said.

The company is also rolling out technologies like ambient listening and AI for automated documentation to further reduce documentation burdens.

Traverse Exchange will also help simplify large, static documents such as CCDs by enabling real-time FHIR requests for specific, digestible data. After piloting the network at several sites in November 2024, Meditech aims to complete the mass rollout by the end of 2025.

Enhancing patient engagement

In 2024, Meditech redesigned its patient portal, introducing features such as a shared calendar for health and social appointments, a current stay dashboard, and a responsive design that enhances accessibility and inclusivity. These updates were tested in collaboration with the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The portal rollout will continue in 2025 with new engagement features, including real-time texting and chatting for virtual visits and the ability to reschedule appointments via SMS.

Meditech is also leveraging technology to address healthcare inequalities.

"New integration with UniteUs, recently live at the first early adopter sites, empowers healthcare providers to seamlessly connect patients to social care services in their communities," the company said.

Additionally, Meditech is extending virtual care solutions, including virtual nursing, to ensure equitable access to expert-based care regardless of location.

AI-powered innovations

Meditech's Expanse platform is already equipped with built-in AI capabilities, including tools for personalization, mobility, and alleviating documentation burdens. These features, such as ambient listening and generative AI, support intelligent search and data summarization.

"Integrating emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning into the Expanse platform will continue to be a priority for Meditech in 2025," the company said. "These technologies are being thoughtfully, deliberately, and safely incorporated to address real-world challenges and improve patient care."

Meditech plans to expand its AI-powered solutions with:

Ambient listening capabilities for nurses and additional care settings.





Generative AI use cases for automating clinical documentation during transitions of care and for provider summaries.





AI-generated draft responses to patient messages.





Appointment no-show prediction to identify and engage at-risk patients.

The company is also focusing on improving the patient financial experience by adding efficiencies and automation to the revenue cycle.